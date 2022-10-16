Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants recovered from a three-goal deficit to beat Coventry Blaze 5-4 in the Elite League.

Blaze held a 4-1 lead midway through the second period at the SkyDome Arena thanks to goals from Peyton Frantti, John Curran, Ross Venus and Mitch Cook.

Mark Cooper scored the Giants' early goal before Ciaran Long kickstarted the comeback.

Final period goals from Chad Butcher, David Goodwin and Colby McAuley competed the win.

The Blaze, who lost 7-0 in Belfast on Saturday, hit the opener after 32 seconds when Frantti beat netminder Peyton Jones.

Cooper briefly brought the Giants level at 2:51 in the first period but Curran hit back 20 seconds later to restore Coventry's lead.

Venus and Cook put further daylight between the sides before Long gave Adam Keefe's men hope with 11 seconds left in the second period.

Butcher pulled another back at 42:42 on the powerplay and Goodwin levelled the game 25 seconds later.

There was late drama to come when McAuley netted on the powerplay to complete a fine comeback win.