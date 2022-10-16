Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sandford scored four goals as Cardiff Devils ran out 7-4 winners at Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup.

Sanford opened his account within the opening two minutes and although Sam Marklund levelled Ryan Penny restored Devils' lead

Turner Ripplinger and Jordan Klimek put Flames ahead before Sandford and Penny restored Devils' advantage.

Sandford's brace extended the lead and although Peter Crinella replied Mark Louis sealed Devils' victory.