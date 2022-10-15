Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils suffered their first defeat of the season in the Elite League, losing at home to Sheffield Steelers.

Jake Coughler put Devils ahead but Steelers hit back through Daniel Ciampini and Brett Neumann.

Campini and Adam Raska extended Steelers' lead and although Coughler scored a second, Martin Lalal sealed victory for the visitors.

Devils are away to Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.