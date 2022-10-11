Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Colby McAuley was on target for the Giants in their defeat

Belfast Giants finished their Champions Hockey League campaign with a 4-1 defeat away to Skellefteå AIK of Sweden.

The result made it five defeats and one overtime win in six matches for the Giants, who finish bottom of Group H.

Oscar Möller put the hosts ahead in the final minute of the first period before Colby McAuley equalised six minutes into the second.

The Swedes won it with a Filip Sandberg double and a Linus Lindström goal.

Tuesday night's meeting in the Skellefteå Kraft Arena came two days after the weekend when Adam Keefe's side began their Elite League season.

They opened with an impressive 7-1 victory away to Dundee Stars on Saturday before losing 4-2 to leaders Guildford Flames in Belfast the following day.

The Giants return to Elite League action against Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.