Glasgow Clan initially announced the signing of Lasse Uusivirta on Thursday

Glasgow Clan will appoint a new general manager after the suspension of their chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron last week.

Disciplinary action was taken on Thursday due to an outcry from fans at the signing of Lasse Uusivirta, with the club promptly scrapping the move.

The 33-year-old was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013 but a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case.

Head coach Cameron will return.

"Malcolm Cameron will return to his role as head coach, reporting to a newly appointed Clan GM whose role and appointment replaces that of the current chief executive," said chairman Neil Black external-link .

"We hope to be able to confirm the Clan GM appointment in the coming weeks. In the meantime the head coach will now report directly to the chairman until the GM appointment is confirmed.

"The club sincerely apologises to anyone upset by recent events."

Clan revealed the arrival of Uusivirta on Thursday, only to announce three hours later that the move had been scrapped after fans reacted angrily to a video interview on the ice hockey team's website, which was then removed.

In it, Uusivirta was asked about his past and responded by saying "it's something I prefer to talk about because it's obviously out there and you can find the headlines about it".

It was reported external-link that the Finn was arrested by campus police nine years ago while a student in Alabama.

He then returned to his homeland and the BBC has established that a grand jury declined to proceed with the case, and that there is no outstanding warrant for Uusivirta, who has since played in Germany, Austria, Denmark and Italy.