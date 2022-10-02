Elite League: Manchester Storm 0-3 Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils remain unbeaten in the Elite League and are second after a 3-0 win away to Manchester Storm.
Following a goalless opening period, Jake Coighler and Joshua Waller gave Devils a 2-0 lead.
Ben Davies completed the scoring in the final period to seal a fourth league win of the season.
Devils next face Nottingham Panthers at home in the league on Friday before a trip to Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup the following evening.