Belfast Giants score against Glasgow Clan in Saturday night's game

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin described Saturday night's 5-0 win over Glasgow Clan as "the most complete game we've played this season".

Goodwin was on the scoresheet along with Gabe Bast, Mark Cooper, Ciaran Long and Chad Butcher as the Giants completed the sweep of all six group games in the Challenge Cup.

"There's more competition in practice with guys fighting to be in the line-up every night which I think is bringing out the best in everyone," added Goodwin.

The number one seeding for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals isn't assured yet despite the six wins as Guildford Flames could still match that record, but they would need to win their three remaining games.

The Giants dominated the first period but they could find no way to beat Clan goalie Zach Driscoll.

Once Bast walked into the slot and fired the puck over the right shoulder of Driscoll on the powerplay early in the second period the result was never in doubt.

A determined second effort from the impressive Long, after his back-hand shot was saved by Driscoll he retrieved and poked the puck through the netminder's legs, doubled the advantage and after a poor Clan powerplay Butcher buried his wrist shot to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The tried and tested combination of Goodwin to Cooper resulted in the fourth goal and the Giants captain turned goalscorer next, converting the assist from Conway.

The Giants return to Champions League action on Tuesday night at home against Skellefteå AIK from Sweden.

"The Swedish League is the second best on the world and they're going to be skating fast and competing hard," said Goodwin.

But it's a good test for us and I think we are looking forward to the opportunity of playing against some of the best players in the world."