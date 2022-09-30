The Belfast Giants made it five wins in five games in the Challenge Cup this season and remain on course to be top seeds in the last eight after a 3-2 away win over the Glasgow Clan.

In their penultimate game of the group phase Scott Conway grabbed a hat-trick as the Giants maintained their winning streak.

There was no love lost at the Braehead Arena in the sides' first meeting of the season, with Belfast's Kevin Raine and Glasgow's Brad Kennedy involved in a fight inside two minutes.

Mathieu Roy gave the Clan an early lead, scoring in the sixth minute, but the Giants were level before the first interval through Conway.

The Giants' prolific forward then gave the visitors the lead eight minutes into the second period, only for Glasgow's Steven McParland to restore parity less than two minutes later.

But the Giants would hold sway heading into the second break, as a red hot Conway completed his hat-trick just over a minute before the end of the period.

The two sides meet again Saturday night at the SSE Arena, with the Giants now looking to secure that top seeding ahead of the knockout phase.