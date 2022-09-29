Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Andre Payette was a success at Newcastle Vipers, and returned to the north east later with Whitley Warriors

Coventry Blaze and Whitley Warriors have led tributes to former player Andre Payette, following his death at the age of 46.

The Canadian was drafted by the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers in 1994, before moving to the Blaze ten years later.

He had Elite League trophy success with Blaze and now-defunct Newcastle Vipers, and also spent time at Sheffield Steeldogs and Manchester Phoenix.

"Everyone at the Coventry Blaze is saddened," the club statement said.

"Payette maintained many close connections to the Blaze, and our thoughts are with son Oliver, the rest of his family and many friends at this very sad time."

Warriors said in their statement: "Whitley Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of Andre Payette.

"Andre was a dedicated servant to ice hockey and his unique brand entertained and inspired many. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. RIP Wild Thing."