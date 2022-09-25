Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Dundee and Belfast served up a physical contest before the visitors took charge in the final period

Belfast Giants secured their second Challenge Cup win in 24 hours over Dundee Stars as they earned a 4-1 victory in Scotland.

David Gilbert opened the scoring with his third goal of the weekend.

The Giants then answered Philippe Sanche's equaliser with a power play goal from skipper David Goodwin before Scott Conway's late double.

Saturday's game between the sides at the SSE Arena was a tighter affair with Belfast winning 5-4 after overtime.

Sunday's first period was goalless with both sides going close on number of occasions.

However, the second period became a physical battle, with two goals and 18 penalty minutes shared between the sides.

After the Giants killed a Ciaran Long cross-checking penalty at 22:06, Gilbert put the visitors ahead on 30:31 but Dundee were on terms within two minutes as Sanche stabbed the puck home from the edge of the crease following a scramble in the zone.

As tensions rose, Belfast's Gabe Bast tangled with Sanche in a scrum which ended up in the back of Jackson Whistle's net at 36:32.

The pair weren't alone in the boxes for long, as Dundee's Hugo Reinhardt and Belfast's Sam Ruopp joined them for roughing at 36:39 alongside David Goodwin who served half of Bast's coincidental two plus two.

Whistle made a fine stop to save a Chris Gerrie wrist shot early in the final period and another goalless eight minutes followed before Goodwin took advantage of Mark Cooper's zone entry on the right to fire at an open cage.

Another Colin Joe penalty, this time for boarding, put the game out of reach for the Stars as Conway's phenomenal stick work in the zone produced a third at 56:29.

Forward Conway wasn't finished as he hit Belfast's fourth just seconds later at 57:04.

Belfast will be next in action away to Glasgow Clan on Friday night.