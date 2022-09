Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils had lost 3-1 away to Guildford in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Cardiff Devils suffered a third defeat in the Challenge Cup and a second successive loss at the hands of Guildford.

Bradley Lalonde put the visitors ahead in the opening period before ex-Devil Ben O'Connor added a second.

Riley Brandt pulled a goal back for Devils but Daniel Tedesco restored Flames' two goal lead.

Brodie Reid pulled a goal back for Devils, who face Coventry Blaze away on Thursday.