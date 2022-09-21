Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Christian Horn (left) and Brodie Dupont were team-mates at Norfolk Admirals in 2017-18

Cardiff Devils have appointed Christian Horn as assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

Horn is a former team-mate of Devils head coach Brodie Dupont when they played together for Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL.

The 29-year-old retired from playing at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I played with him so I know what kind of person he is, and I know he will bring a great work ethic and attention to detail to the role," Dupont said.

"He wanted to get into coaching when he finished playing and has spent summers working as a skills coach with young players, elite under 16s, for the last few years."