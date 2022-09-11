Close menu

Champions Hockey League: Belfast Giants beat Ocelari Trinec in shootout

By Ruairi CunninghamBBC Sport NI at SSE Arena

Scott Conway in action
Scott Conway scored the Belfast Giants' second goal

The Belfast Giants picked up their first Champions Hockey League points with a shootout victory over Ocelari Trinec at the SSE Arena.

Goals by Will Cullen and Scott Conway put the Giants into a two-goal lead in Belfast.

Petr Vrana and Tomas Marcinko levelled for the Czech side as the game eneded 2-2 after overtime.

Mark Cooper scored the decisive penalty for Adam Keefe's men with the tenth shot in the shootout.

Piror to face-off a two-minute silence was held in memory of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth, which was impeccably observed by both sets of supporters.

The Giants suffered a 4-0 defeat by Ocelari Trinec in the Czech Republic in the opening game of their CHL campaign but put in a much-improved performance in front of a home crowd.

The hosts took the lead at 9:08 in the first period when Cullen sent a superb shot pastTrinec netminder Marek Mazanec and two superb stops by the Giants' netminder Peyton Jones saw the home side end the first period with a one-goal advantage.

Early in the second period the Giants survived a five-on-three Trinec power play before Conway doubled the Giants' lead with a powerplay goal of their own which was awarded after a video review.

Despite a strong defensive display in the third period the Giants conceded two goals to Petr Vrana and Tomas Marcinko, which forced the game into a goalless overtime period before the game went to a shootout.

Mark Cooper scored the Giants tenth penalty and the win was secured when netminder and Man-of-the-Match Jones denied Trinec forward Libor Hudacek.

Keefe's side remain bottom of Group H despite the win, one point behind Czech side Trinec.

The Giants' next Champions Hockey League outing is at home to Swedish Side Skelleftean Aik on 4 October.

