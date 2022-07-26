Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Peyton Jones completes the Giants' goaltender line-up for the new season alongside Andrew Dickson and Jackson Whistl

Belfast Giants have re-signed forward Scott Conway ahead of the 2022-23 Elite League season.

Conway finished the last campaign as the Giants' top scorer with 100 points in 65 games, helping the team clinch an Elite League and Challenge Cup double.

Netminder Jackson Whistle also returns to the roster following Tyler Beskorowany's retirement.

Another goalie, Peyton Jones, has also been added to the squad ahead of the new season.

"The return of Conway and Whistle to Belfast is extremely positive news for the Giants roster, reforming the chemistry in the core that we had built last season," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

Jones, the older brother of Major League Baseball player Nolan (Cleveland Guardians), arrives in Belfast after after stints in the ECHL and AHL in North America.

Prior to turning pro, Jones iced for Penn State, where he played alongside Giants captain David Goodwin in his freshman year.

"Alongside Andrew Dickson and Jackson Whistle, Peyton Jones will complete our goaltender line-up for this season," added Keefe.

"Both Whistle and Jones bring an elevated level of goaltending to the table, with invaluable experiences elsewhere.

"Whistle's representation on the Team GB squad in the World Championships for the last five years, and Jones' experience within the NCAA, AHL and ECHL will put us in good stead for the EIHL and the CHL."