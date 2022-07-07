Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Matt Foley joins the Giants after a two-year stint with Wheeling Nailers

The Belfast Giants have made another addition to their roster after signing defenceman Matt Foley.

The 27-year-old American joins following a two-year stint in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers.

Foley follows familiar names like Jeff Baum and Darcy Murphy as a Friendship Four alum, returning to Belfast after turning professional.

"This signing is a welcome addition to the 2022/23 roster," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"I have no doubt that Foley will be a robust asset in our defensive zone. We look forward to welcoming another new face to Belfast this season."