Belfast Giants: Elite League champions add Matt Foley to further strengthen roster
Ice hockey
The Belfast Giants have made another addition to their roster after signing defenceman Matt Foley.
The 27-year-old American joins following a two-year stint in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers.
Foley follows familiar names like Jeff Baum and Darcy Murphy as a Friendship Four alum, returning to Belfast after turning professional.
"This signing is a welcome addition to the 2022/23 roster," said head coach Adam Keefe.
"I have no doubt that Foley will be a robust asset in our defensive zone. We look forward to welcoming another new face to Belfast this season."