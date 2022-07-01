Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Davies played for Team GB in the 2022 World Championships, his eighth successive appearance in the competition

Cardiff Devils' Ben Davies has signed a new deal with his hometown club for the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old began his professional career with the Devils, before leaving to join Glasgow Clan in 2014.

But after seven years away, Davies returned to the Devils last season and featured in all 54 league games played - one of only four players to do so.

"Benny brings energy and emotion to every game," said head coach Brodie Dupont.

"He plays so hard, he's one of our fastest skaters and one of the top penalty killers in the league.

"He plays an important role on this team and plays it so well, we are pleased to have him back for another season."

Davies joins Mark Louis, Riley Brandt, Brodie Reid, Mark Richardson, Josh Waller and Sam Duggan in re-signing for next season.

They are joined by former captain Joey Martin and Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns, who both return to the Devils after spells away.