Colorado Avalanche also won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001 after a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Games Six.

Two-time NHL champions Tampa Bay were aiming for a third consecutive title in Florida but were defeated 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves for Colorado.

"Disbelief. It's crazy," MacKinnon said.

"I didn't really know what it would feel like to actually win it, but just seeing all these warriors battle, it just feels unbelievable. Words can't describe how I feel right now."

Colorado were behind to Tampa Bay before Artturi Lehkonen scored with seven minutes and 32 seconds remaining in the second period to put his side ahead.

Cale Makar collected eight goals and 21 assists and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Most Valuable Player of the NHL play-offs.

The 23-year-old was also awarded the Norris Trophy - given to the league's top defensive players - before the play-offs and becomes only the third defender to win both trophies in the same year.

"It's just been building over time," Makar told ESPN of his team's success.

"For us, I've been here only three years, a couple tough exits in the play-offs. It was just all leading up to this."