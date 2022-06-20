Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Louis scored one goal and six assists for Cardiff Devils in last season's Elite Ice Hockey League

Defenceman Mark Louis has signed a fresh contract to remain with Cardiff Devils for the 2022-23 season.

Canadian Louis rejoined Devils in 2021 after a season playing in Slovakia's top league, when the UK's Elite League was shutdown by Covid-19.

He originally signed for Cardiff in 2016, winning seven trophies in four consecutive seasons with the club.

"Mark is a key part of the winning culture here in Cardiff," said head coach Brodie Dupont.

"He is one of the league's best penalty killers and is probably still the toughest player in the league.

"He is so strong along the boards and a beast in front of our net. We don't get pushed around with him in the line-up."

Over his five seasons with Cardiff, 35-year-old Louis has stacked up 406 penalty minutes along with 10 goals and 36 assists.

Louis, who previously played in the AHL with Portland Pirates and the ECHL with Orlando Solar Bears, joins Devils' roster for 2022-23 along with forward Riley Brandt, last season's leading goalscorer Brodie Reid, captain Mark Richardson, Josh Waller and Sam Duggan.

Former skipper Joey Martin and netminder Ben Bowns will also be returning to the club for the new campaign.