Brodie Reid finished in the top four goal scorers in Elite League in his first season with Cardiff Devils

Last season's leading goalscorer Brodie Reid has re-signed to play a second season with Cardiff Devils in 2022-23.

The former Kansas City winger scored 39 goals in 68 games and also tied for the club's overall lead in points, with 75 in all domestic competitions.

"Last season was a great experience and I never considered going anywhere else," said 32-year-old Reid.

"My family and I absolutely loved our time in Cardiff and we are all excited to be back again."

Canadian Reid joined Cardiff in 2021 from North America's East Coast Hockey League, after previously playing in Europe's EBEL League for teams including HC Bolzano, Dornbirner EC and Villacher SV.

He was voted onto the Elite League's Second All-Star Team, which is selected by the coaches and general managers around the league, having helped Devils win the Elite League play-off final.

"The playoff win was my first pro championship and I am hungry for more," Reid added.

"I think the group that we are putting together is going to compete for everything and I am pleased to be a part of it again."

Head Coach Brodie Dupont said: "This was a no-brainer. He led our team in scoring, he is one of the best goal scorers in the league. He is deadly on the powerplay and he is a leader on and off the ice."

Cardiff have also given new contracts to last season's captain Mark Richardson, Josh Waller and Sam Duggan, while former skipper Joey Martin and netminder Ben Bowns will be returning to the club for the new campaign.