Ben Bowns made his senior Great Britain debut in 2012.

Cardiff Devils have re-signed former captain Joey Martin and Great Britain netminder Ben Bowns.

Martin joined in 2014 and spent six seasons with Devils before leaving to join Austrian team Graz 99ers.

Bowns also joined in 2014 before also departing for Graz 99s before spells with Nottingham Panthers and Slovakian side HK Dukla Trencin.

Last season's captain Mark Richardson and GB duo Josh Waller and Sam Duggan will remain with the Devils.

"My goal is to be a fun hockey team to watch, action packed and to win everything available," Devils head coach Brodie Dupont said.