The Giants claimed an Elite League and Challenge Cup double in the 2021-22 season

The Belfast Giants have been drawn alongside Swiss side HC Davos, Sweden's Skelleftea AIK and Czech outfit Ocelari Trinec in Group H of the Champions Hockey League.

The Elite League and Challenge Cup champions will play in Europe's top tier competition for the second time.

Their only previous appearance came in the 2018-19 competition, when they won one of their six games.

The group stage will begin at the start of September.

The Giants have met one of their group stage opponents before, albeit 20 years ago, when they claimed a memorable 4-2 win over Davos in the Continental Cup.

The Belfast side have considerably the least CHL experience of any team in their group, with both Skelleftea and Trinec set for their seventh appearance in the competition having featured in the most recent edition.

Swedish outfit Skelleftea reached the play-off stage with three wins in the group stage, before falling to HC Sparta Prague in the round of 16.

Trinec, this season's Czech Extraliga play-off champions having finished second in the regular season, did not make it out of the European group stages with four losses in their six games.

The Giants will go into the competition brimming with confidence having narrowly missed out on a treble - losing to the Cardiff Devils in the Elite League final having already secured a league and cup double.