Jonathan Phillips has played more than 1000 Elite Ice Hockey League games

Captain Jonathan Phillips is poised to become Great Britain's most-capped ice hockey international.

Phillips, 39, is set to win his 111th cap when Britain face Austria in Finland on Monday, 23 May (18:20 BST).

Sheffield Steelers captain Phillips, from Cardiff, is a product of the Cardiff Devils' junior system.

He has helped the Steelers win 10 domestic trophies since joining from the Devils in 2006.

Phillips, who currently shares the record for most Great Britain caps with Ashley Tait, also has three silver and two gold medals from previous British divisional successes at World Championships.

Britain fell to a sixth defeat in a row at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship as they were beaten 4-3 by Latvia on Sunday.

They need to beat Austria in regulation time on Monday to secure their place at next year's top-level World Championship, while any other result will mean Austria stay up.