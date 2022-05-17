Elite League: Brodie Dupont named permanent Cardiff Devils head coach
Cardiff Devils have named Brodie Dupont as head coach on a permanent basis.
The 35-year-old Canadian took interim charge after Jarrod Skalde's departure late on in the 2021-22 season.
Dupont signed for the season as a player/assistant coach, but ended up guiding Devils to Elite League play-off success against Belfast Giants.
"I understand how big of an opportunity this is for me, but I am definitely prepared for this. I don't feel like a rookie head coach," he said.
"I feel like this is what I have been preparing for the last number of years."
Devils managing director Todd Kelman said: "We took the decision with two weeks left in the season to make a coaching change, and the plan was to give Brodie the chance to prove himself as a head coach, which he obviously did.
"We saw the way the guys responded to him, to his coaching style, to him as a leader.
"This guy deserves to be a head voach and speaking on behalf of the owners, Neil Francis, myself, and the rest of the organisation, we are very comfortable with Brodie Dupont as our head coach."