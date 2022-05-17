Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sweden's Rasmus Asplund scored twice in the first period

Great Britain suffered a 6-0 defeat by Sweden in their third game at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Rasmus Asplund struck inside 13 seconds in Tampere, Finland, before Sweden scored three goals in quick succession.

Asplund scored again right at the end of the first period to make it 5-0 and although Great Britain stopped the rot in the second, Anton Bengtsson claimed his second goal in the third.

Sweden are top of Group B while Great Britain have lost all three games.

They were beaten 5-1 by the Czech Republic in their opener on Saturday before taking Norway to overtime on Sunday, only to lose in a penalty shootout.

Pete Russell's team have four games left, with their next on Thursday against the United States, who are third in the group and finished third overall in the 2021 tournament.