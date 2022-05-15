Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain beaten by Norway on penalties
Ice hockey
Great Britain were beaten on penalty shots by Norway after launching an impressive late comeback in their second game at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championships.
They trailed 3-0 going into the third period but scored twice in 38 seconds through Robert Dowd and Brett Perlini.
Mark Richardson then scored the equaliser less than three minutes later to take the game into overtime.
Norway won the deciding shootout 3-1, with Scott Conway scoring for GB.
It marked Norway's first win of the tournament in Finland, after defeat on Friday by the hosts.
GB's next Group 2 match is on Tuesday against Sweden. They were beaten 5-1 by the Czech Republic in their opening game on Saturday.