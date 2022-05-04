Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Omar Pacha retired as a player in 2018

Omar Pacha has been named as Nottingham Panthers' new chief executive and will join from Scottish side Dundee Stars.

The announcement comes only days after Panthers director Guillaume Doucet stood down from his position. external-link

Pacha will oversee both the on-ice and off-ice activities at the club.

"I was ready for a new challenge," he told BBC Radio Nottingham. "When this opportunity came up it took me a while to think about it but I felt it was the right move for me.

"I've said it before, I knew my time was coming in some ways so I thought this was the right time to make the move."

Pacha had been with Dundee Stars for five seasons, spending the past three of them as both general manager and head coach.

He played for clubs including Hull Stingrays and Manchester Storm during his playing career, and led the Stars to this season's Elite Ice Hockey League play-offs, losing to Belfast Giants in the semi-finals.

Panthers also reached the play-offs but crashed out in the quarter-finals after a loss to Guilford Flames.