Coventry's Nathanael Halbert and Giants opponent Ben Lake battle for possession in the first leg

Belfast Giants played out a 2-2 draw with Coventry Blaze in the first leg of the Elite League play-off quarter-final at the SkyDome on Saturday night.

Darcy Murphy put the league champions in front in the first period before three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Janne Kivilahti levelled for Coventry and Slater Doggett restored Belfast's lead before Nathanael Halbert netted the equaliser in the 59th minute.

The sides will meet again in Sunday's second leg at the SSE Arena.

