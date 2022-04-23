Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils must overcome a one-goal deficit in Sunday's Elite League quarter-final play-off second leg at Glasgow Clan.

The Scottish team had Nolan LaPorte's third-period goal to thank for the cushion they take into Sunday's rematch when they host Devils.

Sunday's game will decide which team goes through to next weekend's play-offs in Nottingham.

Devils are hoping to end 2021-22 on a high after missing out on silverware.

Matt Register gave Devils an early lead in Cardiff.

But after Colin Campbell levelled, Guillaume Gauthier gave Clan the lead they did not relinquish.

LaPorte added Glasgow's third and after Trevor Cox replied for Cardiff, LaPorte hit the target again.

Cole Sanford gave Devils late hope with the final goal of the night that left the contest finely balanced going into the second leg.