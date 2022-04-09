Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brett Ferguson's overtime goal for Guildford Flames consigned Cardiff Devils to defeat a day after head coach Jarrod Skalde left the Welsh club.

Levi Cable gave Flames the lead in the opening period and Matt Register equalised in the second.

That took the game into overtime, in which it was settled by Ferguson.

Devils go to Manchester Storm on Sunday, 10 April with games to come against Dundee Stars and Nottingham Panthers.