Head coach Skalde leaves Cardiff Devils

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Canadian Jarrod Skalde took over in Cardiff after two seasons as assistant coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Jarrod Skalde has left Cardiff Devils with his former assistants Brodie Dupont and Neil Francis in charge for the rest of 2021-22.

Skalde took over for 2020-21 and he guided them to this season's Challenge Cup final, Belfast Giants beat them.

With four Elite League games left, they are out of the title race in third place behind leaders Giants.

Devils chief Todd Kelman thanked Skalde and wished him well for the future.

Kelman said: "I would like to thank Jarrod for his contributions to our team over the past season and during the year we missed because of Covid.

"The Devils organisation has great respect for Jarrod and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

"for his contributions to our team over the past season and during the year we missed because of Covid".

Devils host Guildford Flames on Saturday, 9 April and go to Manchester Storm the following day with games to come against Dundee Stars and Nottingham Panthers.