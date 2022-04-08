Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain won all their group games to secure promotion

Great Britain beat Latvia to secure promotion to Division 1B of ice hockey's Women's World Championship.

Katie Henry, Katherine Gale, Emily Harris and Louise Adams each scored in the 4-0 victory.

Great Britain won all four games in their Women's World Championship Division II group to win gold at the event in Jaca, Spain.

Prior to the Latvia game, they had beaten Chinese Taipei 8-0, Spain 3-1 and Mexico 3-0.

The last time Great Britain were in Division 1 was in 2013.