Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sandford scored the first and last goals of Cardiff Devils' second biggest victory of the season

Cardiff Devils bounced back from two successive Elite League defeats with a crushing 7-1 defeat of Dundee Stars at Ice Arena Wales.

Cole Sanford opened the scoring before two Justin Crandall goals put them 3-0 up at the first interval.

Dundee scored the only goal of the second period through Philippe Sanche.

However, Devils again dominated the final twenty minutes with goals from Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid, Brandon McNally and a second for Sanford.

Cardiff travel to Guildford on Saturday, 2 April for the first of consecutive games against the Flames.