JJ Piccinich scored a hat-trick for the Giants in a rout of Glasgow Clan

Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 7-1 in the Elite League to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

JJ Piccinich netted a hat-trick as the Challenge Cup champions ran out comfortable winners at the Braehead Arena.

Lewis Hook, Scott Conway, Ciaran Long and Slater Doggett were also on target for the Giants, while Mathieu Roy grabbed Glasgow's goal.

The Giants are four points clear with six regular season games remaining.

Adam Keefe's men are ahead of Sheffield Steelers, who have two games in hand over the Giants and the title challengers still have to play twice in the closing stages of the campaign.