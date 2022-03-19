Elite League: Fife Flyers 2-1 Cardiff Devils after shootout

Cardiff Devils' Brodie Reid in front of Flyers goalie Shane Owen
Fife Flyers netminder Shane Owen made the winning save in the penalty shootout

Cardiff Devils were beaten 2-1 at Fife Flyers after a penalty shootout in the Elite League on Saturday night.

After a goalless first period Fife took the lead with short-handed breakaway Michael McNicholas goal late in the second.

Devils Brandon McNally equalised with six minutes remaining before overtime failed to find a winner.

Matthew Carter converted Flyers fourth penalty before Shane Owen stopped Josh Waller to secure Fife's win.

