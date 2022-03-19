Elite League: Fife Flyers 2-1 Cardiff Devils after shootout
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils were beaten 2-1 at Fife Flyers after a penalty shootout in the Elite League on Saturday night.
After a goalless first period Fife took the lead with short-handed breakaway Michael McNicholas goal late in the second.
Devils Brandon McNally equalised with six minutes remaining before overtime failed to find a winner.
Matthew Carter converted Flyers fourth penalty before Shane Owen stopped Josh Waller to secure Fife's win.