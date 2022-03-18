Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Trevor Cox was man of the match against Glasgow

Cardiff Devils bounced back following Challenge Cup final disappointment to beat Glasgow Clan 4-2 at Ice Arena Wales.

Following defeat to Belfast Giants in the final on Wednesday, Devils found themselves trailing to goals from Mitch Jones and Mathieu Roy in Cardiff.

But Devils responded and goals from Josh Batch, Trevor Cox, Cole Sanford and Jake Coughler sealed a timely win.

Devils are away to Fife Flyers on Saturday evening in the Elite League.