Trevor Cox reduced the deficit to 4-3 in the third period but Cardiff Devils had trailed throughout from the sixth minute

Cardiff Devils slim hopes of the Elite League title dwindled further with a 5-3 defeat to Dundee Stars in Scotland.

Stars' Gabriel Desjardins scored twice in the first period before Riley Brandt netted Devils first.

The home side's Charlie Combs followed by Cardiff's Mark Richardson then traded second period goals.

In the final period Devils' Trevor Cox replied to Spencer Dorowicz, but Philippe Sanche scored Dundee's fifth as Cardiff pushed for an equaliser.

The Welsh side are third in the table with 59 points from 44 games. Leaders Belfast Giants have 66 from 41, two points ahead of Sheffield Steelers who have 64 points but have played only 40 of their 54 games.

Those top three have already secured qualification for the end of season play-offs.