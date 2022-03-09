Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Giants head of operations Steve Thornton said the arrival of Mullen (centre) would be an "important boost and insurance" for the remainder of the season

Belfast Giants have signed defenceman Patrick Mullen for a second time to boost their playing strength for the Elite League title run-in.

The Massachusetts native impressed for the Giants in the 2019-20 campaign before the Covid-19 pandemic led to the season being curtailed.

"Getting another chance to skate out for the Belfast Giants is something I hoped I would happen," said Mullen.

The Giants lead the Elite League table by two points from Sheffield Steelers.

"The team are having an amazing season - it's been great to watch their success from afar and I'm ready to support them in any way I can," added Mullen.

The Giants' head of hockey operations Steve Thornton said Mullen's returns would be "an important boost and insurance for the team for the remainder of the season".

"He's a great team-mate and a great player - we're excited to have him back to help us out."

Mullen, 35, played NCAA Division One hockey for University of Denver and his career has included spells in the Swedish Elite League and Germany's highly competitive DEL.