Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils responded following two successive defeats in the Elite League with a 3-1 win over Glasgow Clan.

Devils had lost 6-3 in Glasgow a week earlier but at Ice Arena Wales went ahead through Matt Register.

Brodie Reid extended the home side's lead before Mikko Vainonen replied for Clan a minute later.

But Reid's second goal sealed a much needed victory for Devils as they bid to keep in touch with Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants.