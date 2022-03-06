Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-1 Glasgow Clan
Cardiff Devils responded following two successive defeats in the Elite League with a 3-1 win over Glasgow Clan.
Devils had lost 6-3 in Glasgow a week earlier but at Ice Arena Wales went ahead through Matt Register.
Brodie Reid extended the home side's lead before Mikko Vainonen replied for Clan a minute later.
But Reid's second goal sealed a much needed victory for Devils as they bid to keep in touch with Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants.