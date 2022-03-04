The Giants will face the Flames again on Saturday and Sunday

The Belfast Giants beat the Guildford Flames 6-2 in the first of three games between the sides this weekend.

The comprehensive victory saw the Giants pull level on points with the Sheffield Steelers at the top of the Elite League table with 15 games remaining, five of which will be between the title contenders.

The home side scored a pair of goals in each period with six different goalscorers- David Goodwin, Lewis Hook, Mark Garside, Ben Lake, Slater Doggett and Scott Conway.

This clash was originally scheduled for December but had to be rearranged because of Covid protocols, but at this stage of the season every two points is vital.

The Giants led 2-0 after the first period and were comfortably in control of the game. The first goal came from a well timed pinch by defenceman Mark Garside who kept the puck in the offensive zone of the Flames and found Conway behind the net and his pass picked out Goodwin who had an easy finish.

The advantage was doubled when Tyler Soy won a battle behind the Guildford net and picked out Hook and although Flames goalie Kevin Lindskoug made the first save, Hook was on hand to pocket the rebound.

The Giants are level with the Steelers but have played a game more

The next foray into enemy territory from Garside early in the second period proved even more productive. Picking up a loose puck he fired it on net from a ridiculously tight angle but Lindskoug hadn't closed off his near lost and the puck went in off the goaltenders back.

The fourth Giants goal wasn't long in arriving when Kevin Raine's blueline shot was redirected by Lake and this ended the night for Lindskoug who was replaced by Liam Hughes.

Any hopes of a final period revival for the Flames ended early with a double-minor penalty on Alex Yuill and the Giants took advantage with Doggett slamming the puck home from the assist of Jordan Boucher.

The Flames got on the board with a goal from Jake Bolton with the man advantage and another long range effort from the same player found its way past Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany.

However the Giants would have the last laugh when Goodwin set up Conway to fire home the one-timer.

The sides meet again in Belfast on Saturday night before travelling to Guildford for the third game of the weekend on Sunday.