JJ Piccinich celebrates scoring against Manchester Storm in Sunday's league game

Belfast Giants made it six Elite League wins in a row with a tough 6-3 home win over Manchester Storm on Sunday.

The Giants, who beat Coventry Blaze 3-2 on Saturday, remain two points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Scott Conway and JJ Piccinich each scored twice while David Goodwin netted on his birthday at the SSE Arena.

Mark Cooper grabbed the empty netter that put a little gloss on the scoreline as Manchester offered stern resistance.

The visitors made a bright start to the game but couldn't capitalise on their chances, especially during a minute of a two-man advantage as the Giants took some penalties.

Jackson Whistle made a couple of huge saves to keep the game scoreless and set the stage for his team-mates to pocket a pair of goals before the end of the first period.

Deadlock broken

The first came on the powerplay when Piccinich found Goodwin in front of the net - he waited for the Manchester defenceman to commit himself before trying to slide the puck to Conway.

However, it hit the stick of the prone Storm player and went in. Goodwin assisted on the second goal as Piccinich had time and space from the left circle to beat Jason Bacashihua.

Jordan Boucher attempts to find a way past Storm netminder Jason Bacashihua at the SSE Arena

The tone of the game changed early in the second period when Giants Sam Ruopp was assessed a five minute+game cross checking penalty after a coming together with Taylor Thompson.

The home side were already killing a penalty and this time the Storm did take advantage of the five-on-three with Frankie Melton scoring.

It still left 4:35 of powerplay time for Manchester but Whistle and his team-mates produced heroics to see it off.

When Conway's one-timer flew into the Storm net with two and a half minutes left to make it 3-1 it looked like the Giants were back in control but 20 seconds later, after a bad giveaway, Scott Simmonds skated in alone and beat Whistle to make it a one-goal game heading into the final 20 minutes.

Both sides went looking for the all important next goal and it went the Giants way with just under 12 minutes remaining. The shot from Piccinich bounced high off the chest protector of Bacashihua and Conway was there to pocket the rebound.

However, once again Manchester hit back straight away, this time just 37 seconds later when Cameron Critchlow scored.

It was becoming another of those games in the title chase that was a grind. The Giants restored their one-goal lead when Piccinich tracked down a loose puck after a scramble in front of the Storm net and netted his second of the game.

Cooper's empty netter rounded out the scoring and another vital two points were secured.