Trevor Cox (right) has 31 assists in the Elite League so far this season

Cardiff Devils are into the Challenge Cup final after beating Sheffield Steelers 5-0 at the Utilita Arena.

First-period goals from top scorer Brodie Reid and Josh Batch gave the Devils the perfect start.

Goals from Trevor Cox, Reid and Josh Waller in the second period put the result beyond doubt as the Devils ran riot.

Devils face Belfast Giants in the final after they beat Nottingham Panthers 2-1 in Wednesday's other semi-final.

Steelers started strongly, forcing the Devils to defend for long periods in the opening period.

However it was Jarrod Skalde's side who the best chances fell to, Reid twice denied by Rok Stojanovic after finding space in the offensive zone.

Martin Latal forced a save out of Mac Carruth from distance before the Devils broke the deadlock 14 minutes in.

Reid got the better of Kevin Schulze with a fake shot and dragged the puck from backhand to forehand before finishing past Stojanovic.

Matt Register was penalised for cross-checking for the first powerplay of the evening but the Devils continued to defend resolutely.

And with under two minutes left in the first period the Devils were rewarded, Cole Sanford wisely playing in Batch instead of shooting, and the Great Britain international finished high into the net.

Cox added the Devils' third six minutes into the second period, firing high past Stojanovic after another assist from Sanford.

And just 61 seconds later the Devils had their fourth, Justin Crandall stealing the puck in the neutral zone before passing to Reid who scored his second of the night.

Sheffield changed netminder, Barry Bust taking Stojanovic's place, but that did not change the one-way traffic.

Steelers were again guilty of losing possession in their own defensive zone, and Sam Duggan fed Waller who took full advantage to fire a backhanded fifth for the visitors.

Neither team added to the scoring in the final period despite powerplays, as Devils looked happy to sit back and defend their lead.

The Giants have the option of hosting the final as they finished as the highest seeds in the Challenge Cup group stages.

The final will take place in March 2022, the exact date of which is yet to be confirmed.