Trevor Cox scored the equaliser which took the game to overtime

Cardiff Devils kept their Elite League title hopes alive by beating leaders Sheffield Steelers in a penalty shootout.

Steelers had been leading 2-1 in the dying minutes, before Trevor Cox equalised for the visitors.

After a goalless 40 minutes, Jake Coughler finally broke the deadlock for Devils in the third period.

Matias Sointu equalised from close range for Steelers, before Tommaso Traversa looked to have got the winner.

Devils goaltender Mac Carruth saved four out of five penalties in the shootout, to add to his tally of 44 saves in the game.

Steelers remain top of the table, but second place Belfast Giants moved level on points after a comprehensive 7-1 victory over Fife Flyers.

Devils are a point behind in third having played more games than both their title rivals.

Devils and Steelers will meet again on Wednesday in the Challenge Cup semi-final.