Cole Sanford scored a hat-trick in Cardiff Devils' 6-2 Elite League victory over Guildford Flames.

Jarrod Skalde's team needed to bounce back from a midweek defeat in Dundee to keep in touch with their title rivals Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants.

Matt Register, Justin Crandall and Jake Coughler were also on the scoresheet for Devils at Ice Arena Wales.

Chris Gerrie and John Dunbar struck for the visitors.

Devils are currently third, four points behind leaders Steelers who they play in Sheffield on Sunday.