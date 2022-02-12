Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils secured another big win over Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League.

Devils enjoyed a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Panthers at Ice Arena Wales in January.

Oliver Betteridge gave Panthers the lead in the opening period but Devils hit back in the second period.

Brodie Reid, Mark Richardson, Cole Sanford, Trevor Cox and Justin Crandall scored for the hosts before Mark Matheson scored a second for Panthers.