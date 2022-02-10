Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Josh Batch scored Cardiff Devils go-ahead goal at 57:14 as they scored four times in the final period

Cardiff Devils moved to within two points of Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with a late comeback to beat Glasgow Clan 4-2.

The hosts had trailed 2-0 with seven minutes remaining at Ice Arena Wales.

The first period was goalless, before Glasgow took a 2-0 lead with second period goals from Mitch Jones and Mathieu Roy.

Cole Sanford and Stephen Dixon scored to bring Devils level before Josh Batch and Joshua Waller sealed victory.

Cardiff have played four games more than top side Steelers and three more than Belfast Giants, two points behind them in third.

Devils next game is at home against fourth placed Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, 12 February.