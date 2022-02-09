Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Lake bagged a treble but this shot only finds the Blaze metminder

Ben Lake's hat-trick helped the title-chasing Belfast Giants cruise to a 7-1 victory over Coventry Blaze in Wednesday night's league encounter.

Evan Bloodoff put the SkyDome Arena hosts in front before the impressive Giants scored seven without reply.

Scott Conway and Cam Knight netted before Lake struck twice to give Adam Keefe's side a 4-1 lead.

Conway was on target again to bring up his double and Cooper added number six before Lake completed the rout.

More to follow...