Elite League: Lake hits treble as Giants thump Blaze

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben lake bagged a treble but this shot only finds the Blaze metminder
Ben Lake bagged a treble but this shot only finds the Blaze metminder

Ben Lake's hat-trick helped the title-chasing Belfast Giants cruise to a 7-1 victory over Coventry Blaze in Wednesday night's league encounter.

Evan Bloodoff put the SkyDome Arena hosts in front before the impressive Giants scored seven without reply.

Scott Conway and Cam Knight netted before Lake struck twice to give Adam Keefe's side a 4-1 lead.

Conway was on target again to bring up his double and Cooper added number six before Lake completed the rout.

More to follow...

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Johnny Sexton

    Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says it is a pleasure to be part of an Ireland squad that is on a winning roll as they prepare to face highly fancied France in Paris on Saturday.

  • Christy Manzinga and Chris Shields

    Oisin Conaty scores an injury-time equaliser as Portadown draw 1-1 with 10-man Glentoran, a result which moves Linfield to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

  • Tyrone Armagh brawl

    Oisin McConville calls on the GAA to back referee David Gough's decision to send five players off in Sunday's Athletic Grounds brawl.