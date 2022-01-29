Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Cooper fires into the Coventry net in Saturday night's comfortable win at the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants produced another dominating home performance to beat Coventry Blaze 6-1 in the first of the weekend doubleheader between the sides.

Mark Cooper scored a hat-trick with Slater Doggett, JJ Piccinich and Jordan Boucher grabbing the other goals.

With Sheffield and Cardiff also winning the Giants remain in third place in the Elite League standings.

They sit five points behind the joint leaders as the top three sides continue to pull away from the rest.

It took the Giants just over four minutes to take the lead when Doggett twisted and turned and fired a wrist shot beyond Blaze goalie CJ Motte.

Darcy Murphy made his long awaited return to the Giants line-up after a long-term injury but on his first shift was called for a tripping penalty.

Slater Doggett in possession for the Giants during the league encounter against the Blaze

It didn't matter as shorthanded Cooper found Boucher all alone in the slot and he applied the sublime finish to leave Motte sprawling on his back.

With a little over a minute remaining in the period Doggett stole the puck at the Coventry blueline and had the presence of mind to find Cooper for the easy finish.

The visitor's powerplay was failing to fire and early in the second period they gave up a second shorthanded goal of the night. Scott Conway led a two-on-one odd man rush and fed Piccinich, who buried the Giants fourth goal of the game.

Evan Bloodoff pulled a goal back for the Coventry but the Giants led by three heading into the final 20 minutes.

Cooper's excellent personal performance continued when he rattled home his second of the game, going top shelf on Motte and ending the Blaze netminder's evening.

His replacement Jordan Hedley didn't fair much better as Cooper completed his treble on the powerplay as the game became more fractious.

In the end it was another comfortable win and the Giants will hope to repeat the trick on Sunday when the sides meet again at the SSE Arena.