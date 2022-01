Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils kept up the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with a comprehensive victory over Nottingham Panthers.

Following a goalless first period, Joshua Waller and Trevor Cox gave Devils a 2-0 lead before JC Brassard replied for Panthers.

Matt Register, Sam Duggan and Cole Sandford sealed the win in the third period.

Devils face Belfast Giants away in a double next weekend.