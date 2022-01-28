Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils welcomed fans back to the Ice Arena Wales with a 4-0 win over Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

Trevor Cox and recent signing Jake Coughler gave the Devils a two-goal lead in the opening period.

Forward Brodie Reid added a third late in the second period just as Flyers had successfully defended a powerplay.

Tempers flared in the final period with both teams having players penalised for fighting, but Devils got the last laugh as Josh Waller completed the scoring.

Flyers goaltender Shane Owen and his Devils counterpart Taran Kozun were kept busy throughout an energetic first period, but it was the hosts who opened the scoring.

After a great double save from Kozun, Cole Sanford released Cox free on the break and he kept his nerve to fire past Owen and put the Devils ahead.

With nine seconds left in the first period the Devils doubled their lead, as Coughler found space on the left during a powerplay and rifled a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Devils were rewarded for their consistent pressure when Reid scored a third for the hosts, seconds after Flyers returned to full strength following James Isaacs' interference call.

Both sets of players and coaching staff were caught up in the heat of battle in the final period, with multiple penalties for fighting on either side - Devils' Mark Louis leaving Flyers' Tommi Jokinen with a cut face.

But Devils finished the scoring with eight minutes left as Waller added a fourth to round off a welcome return for the home fans.

Victory for the Devils keeps the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers, while Flyers remain rooted to the bottom of the table.