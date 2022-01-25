Cardiff Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde on playing behind closed doors

Six weeks after the Welsh Government brought in restrictions which banned spectators from attending sporting events in Wales due to the surge in Omicron cases, Cardiff Devils are now preparing to host fans once again this weekend.

The closure announcement on 21 December forced the club into a frantic few days before Christmas.

Customers had to be reimbursed or offered vouchers while a free streaming service was set-up for season ticket holders to watch their home games.

"It's been quite tough playing behind closed doors, it's been a very strange atmosphere and I'm glad it's over, " Devils' Managing Director, Todd Kelman said.

"It's been a lot of work just getting the information out to people and refunding and giving vouchers so that people aren't out of pocket for missing these games."

Even though clubs will be able to apply for compensation from the Welsh Government for lost match ticket sales, having hosted six games at Ice Arena Wales without will still see the club suffer a financial loss.

Kelman explained; ""We play about 35 home games a year, so you're talking about a sixth of our season and that's a lot of income especially at a time when we're basically sold out every single game.

"But also it's your raffles, your merchandise sales, all that kind of stuff. Your match day merchandise sales are always huge at this time of year and any sports team will tell you the same.

But Kelman recognised that the funding that is available is a lifeline for the club, and said: "If we didn't have the support of the Welsh Government we'd be in trouble.

"In fairness to the Welsh Government, I know they've taken a lot of heat over this. I think the way they've handled it - at least in our situation - it's been handled quite well.

"They've been really open with communication and they've initiated conversations and kept us informed the whole time.

"We planned for it as much as we could as soon as it was announced, but to be honest with you we need it by the end of January - I assume we'll get it by then.

But if circumstances changed again where the Welsh Government had to consider another sporting shutdown, could this be sustainable?

Jake Coughler celebrates with Cardiff Devils team-maes after scoring in a behind closed doors game.

"I don't think any government can afford to keep just handing out money like this," said Kelman.

"This whole situation with Covid, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. But you've just got to obey the rules and if we want to have mass events like this, we've got to follow the rules and that's what we're doing.

"Sport sucks without fans, it just does. Everyone likes playing in front of fans, whether you're five years old or whether you're a professional

"I do not want a world where we work from home, then we turn on whatever streaming service or whatever we have on TV, and then we go to bed and we wake up and we work from home - it's not life. It's a terrible way to live.

After having to cancel the 2020-21 season and six weeks of six games without fans the anticipation of their return is as palpable as it was at the start of the current campaign.

Kelman said; "I'm really excited. I'm sure it'll be emotional on Friday and Saturday and I think the fans will have missed it as much as we've missed them.

"I certainly won't be shaking hands or hugging anyone this weekend, but I'll be handing out fist pumps like it's a ticker tape parade."

Cardiff Devils will host Fife Flyers in the Elite League at Ice Arena Wales on Friday, 28 January, face-off at 19:30 GMT.

They will play at home again on Saturday, 29 January against Nottingham Panthers. Face-off at 19:00 GMT.